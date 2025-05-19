Actress Jumoke George’s Daughter Returns To Nigeria

Share

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has facilitated the return of the daughter of veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, Adeola, from Mali to Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Jumoke had recently cried out about the daughter’s disappearance during an interview with her colleague, Biola Adebayo, on the ‘Talk to B’ YouTube podcast.

According to Jumoke, Adeola had been living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos.

However, Adeola was found in Mali after being declared missing for four years.

READ ALSO:

In a post via X on Monday, May 19, 2025, the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that the 41-year-old daughter of the Yoruba thespian is back home from Mali, where she was trafficked to. Dabiri-Erewa added that she received Adeola alongside Adebayo, who broke the story and her colleague, Adeniyi Johnson. She wrote, “Breaking! Adeola, daughter of popular actress, Jumoke George, who cried out that she had not heard from her daughter in four years is back home , from Mali where she was trafficked to .Just received her, with Biola Adebayo who broke the story and Niyi Johnson”

Share