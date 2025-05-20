Actress Jumoke George’s Daughter Earlier Declared Missing, Returns From Mali

Share

Adeola, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has returned to Nigeria from Mali after four years.

This was disclosed by the chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday. According to her, the commission received Adeola from Mali, where she was trafficked.

She commended Actress Bola Adebayo for breaking the story about the trafficked lady and actor Niyi Johnson.

The 41-year-old woman, was found in Mali after being declared missing for four years. Jumoke had earlier revealed the disappearance during an interview on the Talk to B show hosted by actress Abiola Bayo.

She stated that Adeola had been living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after informing the family she was travelling to Lagos.

According to Jumoke, Adeola later made contact, asked for forgiveness, and explained she had travelled out of the country with friends in search of better opportunities.

“My first child, Adeola, has been missing. I’ve been looking for her for the past four years. Any small money I get from working was spent on looking for her. “She was in Ibadan where she was working and living with my mother.

So my mother just called me one day to say that she hasn’t seen Deola who said she was coming to meet me in Lagos. I said I haven’t seen her,” Jumoke recalled.

In an update shared on Wednesday, Talk to B host Biola Bayo revealed Adeola had been found in Mali. She said she spoke with Adeola via video call and although the daughter had not yet spoken directly with her mother, Jumoke was relieved to know she was alive.

Biola also confirmed that Jumoke George is currently receiving treatment at a state hospital in La – gos and is awaiting further medical evaluation.

Sharing the details of her video call with Adeola on Instagram, Biola Bayo said “I finally got to speak with Adeola and this is what she said. She hasn’t called her mom, but Mom is happy she’s alive.

