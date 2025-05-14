Actress Jumoke George Solicits Financial Help

Share

Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has cried out for financial assistance.

Jumoke George made the public plea on Tuesday in a video interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo.

Speaking in the interview, Jumoke shared her struggles with the public, stating that she has been homeless and unwell for six years.

Speaking further, Jumoke expressed her frustration, with tears in her eyes disclosing that she is currently living in a church, battling illness.

“Please I need help. I’m tired, and I can’t bear it any longer. I have been home for 6 years, and currently living in the church. Most times it’s the mummy in the church that feeds me. I have nothing to call my own.

“I have been sick, I have done different tests in the past, and now I need to go for brain and heart tests which is N400,000. I don’t know where to get it from. I can’t sleep because I am always in pain. Everything is wrong with me”.

