Actress Favour Oma Gifts Herself Two Luxury Mansions On Her Birthday

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Favour Oma, has splurged millions of naira on not just one, but two luxury mansions in celebration of her birthday.

The 30-year-old thespian took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 16, to share the exciting news and show off her newly acquired luxury mansion.

Expressing her gratitude to God, Oma, expressed her excitement as she shared photos of the two stunning mansions on her social media platform.

Sharing the photos, she captioned, “Congratulations to ME as I gift myself double MANSION on my precious day

To God alone be all the glory!

The photos shared revealed the grandeur and elegance of the two homes.

Many have taken to social media to express their congratulations and share their thoughts on the remarkable achievement.

See the photos below;