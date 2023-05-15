Actress Esther Nwachukwu Tells Nigerians To Stop Over-Hyping Hilda Baci

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has claimed that popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual was being over-hyped.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Atiku Abubakar, and several eminent Nigerians have been singing the praise of the 27-year-old chef since she achieved the milestone.

But taken to her Instagram page on Monday which happens to be the completion of the Cook-a-thun of Baci, actress Nwachukwu advises Nigerians to stop over-hyping the Guinness World Record breaker chef.

According to her, she did nothing spectacular.

On sharing the video of her kitchen, she said, “So guys, no be only Hilda sabi cook. You guys are just hailing Hilda. What did she even do? What did Hilda Baci do that you guys are hailing her like na only she sabi cook in this world?

“Do you know that we have people in this country that know how to cook more [than Hilda]? We can stand for 100 hours sef and we will cook non-stop. And that’s me. Me I can stand for millions of hours and I will cook non-stop.”

Watch video with the link below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsQs3NjANJa/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==