Actress Eniola Ajao Breaks Silence On Alleged Romance With Colleague, Odunlade

For years, whispers of a secret romance between Nollywood stars, Eniola Ajao and Odunlade Adekola have swirled through the entertainment scene.

Now, after a fresh wave of speculation sparked by a mysterious video, Eniola has finally spoken out. However, rather than directly addressing the alleged affair, Eniola took to her Instagram story with a cryptic message.

She wrote; “Life hits differently when you stop to prove you didn’t do that, or you are not like that.” “You can’t fix every lie and rumour, nor can you defend yourself every time. Just be great.”

“People may destroy your image, tain your personality, but they can’t take away your good deeds… because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who know you better.”

For those who don’t know, it all began again when a clip surfaced online, showing Eniola seemingly dodging the camera during the burial ceremony of Odunlade’s father.

The subtle gesture sent social media into overdrive, reigniting long-standing rumours about the nature of her relationship with the popular actor.

Interestingly, Eniola, in her message didn’t mention Odunlade’s name, but, the timing and tone of her post have only deepened speculations.