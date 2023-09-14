Actress Cindy Amadi Is Dead

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi who starred in the popular Nigerian movie ‘Ife’, is dead.

The news of her death was announced on Thursday, September 14, by Nigerian movie producers via their Instagram page.

Also human rights activist and LGBT, Pamela Adie, has also confirmed the news of her passing in a post on her Facebook page.

The ‘Ife’ movie producers wrote, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.

“Cindy brought her magic to our set and changed our lives forever. She was very enthusiastic about developing her craft growing her career and continuing to showcase her talent. She was well on her way until her untimely passing.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you, and you live on in our hearts forever. #GoneTooSoon”

More information about her death, will be informed as the reports are still unclear at the moment.