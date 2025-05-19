Actors Who Believe They Must Always Play Lead Roles Are Delusional – Tina Mba

Share

Nollywood actress, Tina Mba, has stated that actors who believe they must always play lead roles in a movie to remain relevant are small-minded.

Speaking in a recent interview on Lights, Camera, It’s Your Turn, a show hosted by fellow actress Tope Olowoniyan, the veteran described such a line of thought as a sign of ignorance.

The thespian challenged the notion, stating that playing supporting roles is a downgrade.

She said, “Sometimes an actor believes that because they have played lead, they must continue to play lead in every film. That is delusional.

"There are characters and roles for everyone. That one plays a supporting actor does not make one less. It is an uneducated actor who thinks playing lead is the ultimate." "Mba, revered for her depth and versatility, stressed that every role contributes meaningfully to storytelling. She referenced the iconic Hollywood film Pretty Woman as an example of how even minor characters can have major impact.

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Nweje Is Dead “My favourite character in that film is the street urchin who opened and closed the film. I can forgive the public if they see the lead as everything, but for us as actors, it’s a role,” Reacting to actors who insist on always being in the spotlight, she added, “If they have that luck, I wish them well. Personally, I believe there are no small roles but small actors.”

