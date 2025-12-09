Celebrated and talented Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has been elected the National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The election was a remarkable success at the just-concluded AGN national election in Benin City, Edo State. Speaking after the announcement, Dayo Amusa said, “My emergence as the AGN National Vice President is a testament to my unwavering dedication, leadership qualities, and longstanding commitment to the growth and integrity of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

These were contained in a press statement signed on her behalf by her media office dated Monday, December 8, 2025.

READ ALSO:

“This achievement reflects the trust and confidence reposed in me by members of the guild, and I am certain that my creativity and administrative excellence will bring renewed strength to the Secretariat and elevate the guild’s operational standards.

“As I take on this important national role, my tenure will be marked by transparency, innovation, and impactful service that will inspire both current and future members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.”

Dayo Amusa, who has featured in numerous movies and produced several others, including the popular Yoruba film “Dewunmi Iberu,” stated that she would use her office to promote the interests of Nigerian actors and actresses.

She emphasised that the time has come for the Nigerian movie industry to take its rightful pride of place in national development. She currently serves as the Vice President of the Ijebu Pride Network.

The Ijebu Pride Network is an initiative that brings together Ijebu’s brightest stars in the entertainment industry, celebrating the rich culture, pomp, and pageantry of Ijebuland in Ogun State, while promoting the heritage and ancestry of both Ijebuland and Remoland.

The idea was conceived by Bashorun Femi Branch, who serves as President, with Dayo Amusa as Vice President.

Widely regarded as a successful actress, Dayo Amusa has consistently used her talent to inspire many Nigerians, including upcoming actors and actresses; one of the reasons she remains a respected household name across the country.