Actors Guild Breaks Silence Over Mr Ibu’s Health Condition

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has broken its silence over the health condition of Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

According to the AGN, We’ve provided continuous provision of support to the ailing actor, Mr Ibu, a commitment that was in place even before the viral report of his health condition.

This comes amidst backlashes from netizens and social media activist, VeryDarkMan against the Nollywood committee for abandoning a legend or their members, particularly in times of medical issues.

However, The Director of Communications for the Actors Guild, Kate Henshaw, in a shared video on its official Instagram account on a Friday reiterated their commitment to their members.

Henshaw emphasized the guild’s unwavering dedication to aiding its members during challenging times, particularly when it comes to health-related issues.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “We are compelled to make this public statement in reaction to the vituperations of some netizens over the health of one of our respected and esteemed members, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“We are not here to join issues with anybody, but we want to set the records straight over the public outcry the guild and his colleagues have abandoned him at his point of need.

“The guild has never abandoned any of its members in need, especially with health interventions. We have been at the forefront of providing necessary support to mr Ibu even before his health conditions were ever made public,”

Watch the video below: