Actors Featured In Movies But Sabotaging Promotion Are ‘Wicked’ – Biodun Okeowo

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, has addressed two categories of people in the industry, expressing frustration with unsupportive actors and colleagues consumed by envy.

In a post on Instagram, Okeowo slammed actors who feature in movies but fail to support producers during promotions, calling them wicked and unsupportive.

She also criticised colleagues who are stingy with support, noting that she has willingly promoted many movies she didn’t feature in.

Okeowo emphasised that support costs nothing and encouraged others to be inspired by others’ progress rather than feeling threatened.

“I want to address two categories of people in my industry. First, actors who feature in movies and who make it difficult to support the producer when it is time for promotion.

You, people, are not God. All you are showing is how wicked and unsupportive you can be. “Second, some colleagues are extremely stingy with support for my full chest.

I can confidently say I have promoted many movies I didn’t even feature in. I did it willingly because support costs nothing. “But some of you are so full of hate, envy, and ‘Iwa Oshi’ that supporting others feels like a burden to you.

You see another person’s progress as a threat instead of inspiration,” she wrote. She appreciated those who have shown genuine support, urging others to stop the hate and work together.

She wrote: “To the ones who showed up when asked, and those who showed up without even being asked and genuinely supported, God bless you. The sky is big enough for all of us to fly. Stop the hate. Mtcheew!”