Actor Udegbe Expresses Gratitude To God As He Survives Ghastly Auto Accident

Nollywood actor, Kelechi Udegbe has given gratitude to God as he survives a ghastly car accident that nearly cost him his life.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share the photos and video from the incident, the actor said expressed how much his heart is filled with mixed emotions while sharing the videos.

According to the ace actor, the incident occurred a few hours before the commencement of acting in the lead role of an ongoing project by Nigerian filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

He also disclosed that the ghastly accident almost cost him his life in the blink of an eye.

He added that God gave him a second chance by performing an unbelievable miracle.

The actor assured many that he is in good shape and will be back on screen in a couple of days.

Kelechi Udegbe wrote: “With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

“Just a few hours before the commencement of acting in the lead role in the ongoing film project of the illustrious and incomparable filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, fate dealt an unexpected hand.

“I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle and gave me a second chance at life.

“I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries. I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days.

“This post is for God. This post is for everyone who believes in God. This is for everyone whom my unforeseen challenge has affected.

God bless us all.”

