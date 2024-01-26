Actor Tobi Makinde Speaks On Relationship With Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor, Tobi Makinde, has opened up on his relationship with his senior colleague, movie producer, Funke Akindele.

Speaking in a recent interview with Legit, the movie star spoke on his remarkable performance as Shina in the trending movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Tobi disclosed that working with Funke over the years has been amazing and also a learning curve for him.

He described the outstanding filmmaker as professional and disciplinarian adding that he wants to be like her because she had made an excellent remarks in the movie industry.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Working with Funke Akindele for years has been nothing short of amazing. It has been a learning curve for me. I have seen growth, and I have learned a lot from her. She is quite a professional and a disciplinarian.

“She knows her onions, and I am following that path because the success she has made today is outstanding. This is what I have always wanted since my path is filmmaking, just like hers. I also want to be like her. I want to be celebrated as she is being celebrated today.”

Tobi Makinde noted that he expected the movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ to make a mark, but he did not know it would be very outstanding.

He said, “I am excited and overwhelmed by the reception that the movie has gotten. Was it expected? Yes, it was. I wouldn’t lie. From reading the script, it was a good story. It was something that was relatable and people can resonate with.

“As much as I expected it this way, I did not expect it to be this huge. This is a big win for Nollywood for the fact that it is breaking a very big record. It has grossed over a billion naira. That is a big win for the executive producer Funke Akindele, the actors, crew members, and the industry.”