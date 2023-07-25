Actor Ray Emodi Announces Break From Nollywood

Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi on Monday said that he had taken a break from acting as he revealed he’s currently going through a struggle with anxiety.

In an Instagram post, Ray Emodi disclosed that he has been receiving treatment for anxiety since 2015 and now requires avoiding stress to manage his condition better.

However, he decided to take a break from the movie industry for the future of his health due to serious symptoms.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked his fans for their support and understanding during this hard period of his life.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Synapse, a medical establishment in Abuja.

Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness. It might cause you to sweat, feel restless and tense, and have a rapid heartbeat. It can be a normal stress reaction. He wrote, “I am suffering from anxiety. I’ve been receiving treatment for this since 2015 and one of the requirements is not to overwork. “I have been having serious symptoms of late and for that reason, I will not be able to continue with film work for the foreseeable future. “Please allow me some time to refund your money. I apologize for any inconvenience. The medical establishment that has been handling my case is called Synapes, based in Abuja.”