Actor Muonagor Calls For Financial Support After Months Of Suffering Partial Stroke

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor has taken to his social media page to seek financial help over his health situation which has led to a partial stroke.

Recounting his health woes in a touching video shared on his page, it could be seen how he had suffered the unfortunate condition which has left him unable to walk without aid.

it could be seen as the actor gets paralyzed after suffering a partial stroke.

He, however, called on the good Nigerians to support him financially.

This is coming days after famous Nollywood star, Mr Ibu, also called on Nigerians from his hospital bed to come to his aid financially.

According to the movie star, he had been on set with some old colleagues of his a couple of months ago when he decided to take his leave by entering his car and that was when he suffered the stroke. He further thanked God that the incident had occurred when he wasn’t driving, as he wouldn’t have known what could have become of him. The actor also disclosed that he has been referred from one hospital to another since the incident happened months ago. He then apologized for keeping his health challenges a secret, explaining that he never knew that it would be this prolonged. Moreover, he called on well-meaning and charitable people to come to his aid by assisting him in this time of great need. Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)