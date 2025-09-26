New Telegraph

Actor Lala Expresses Desire For PHD Instead Of Honorary Doctorate Degree

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Muyideen Oladapo, better known as Lala, has said that his ultimate dream is to earn a doctorate through academic study rather than accept an honorary degree.

“I don’t want an honorary doctorate. “I have received a lot of invites for that, but I don’t want to. I want to study and earn the certificate as a PhD holder, not just as a title,” he said.

The master’s degree holder noted that his passion for learning comes from the same drive that has fueled his career in the movie industry.

Reflecting on his journey, Lala admitted his childhood was rough. “I was a tough child from childhood – even my parents prayed that I wouldn’t be swallowed by the streets because I could dare anything in life. But for now, that fame has come, and I have a family, I avoid putting them in chaos. Death was a normal thing to me because my orientation was that everyone would die after all.”

He recalled one incident that marked his resilience: “I once beat a thug in his turf in Surulere, Lagos. The story of my life is a long one that has also shaped how I was able to interpret certain roles in movies.”

The actor further explained how his popular moniker came about.

According to him, it originated from a Funke Akindele production. “The character started in a movie by Funke Akindele, where I played the character of Lala, and people loved it. So, I went ahead to write and produce my own movie titled; “Agidi,” and I found a way to make sure that my character also bears the name Lala, as it was already established in Funke Akindele’s movie.”

