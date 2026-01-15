Actor Kiefer Sutherland Arrested Over Alleged Assault Of Ride-Share Driver

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening a ride-share driver in Hollywood, police have said.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Sutherland “entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats” in an incident at 00:15 PST (08:15 GMT) on Monday.

The victim was not injured in the incident, the LAPD added. Sutherland, 59, was released after paying a bond of $50,000 (£37,000). He is due to appear in court on February 2. The BBC has contacted his representatives for comment.