Actor Igboegwu Calls Out Colleagues Over Hypocrisy, Fake Love

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Browny Igboegwu, has publicly called out his colleagues in the movie industry.

In a post via his social media page on Tuesday, Igboegwu lamented on the height of fake love in Nollywood.

He further criticized his colleagues while expressing dissatisfaction with the level of ill expressions and hypocrisy among them.

READ ALSO:

He however, cautioned that he would distance himself from any of his colleagues identified as backstabbers henceforth.

He said: “Make we take it easy with fake love in this our Nollywood. One minute you are saying despicable things about your colleague and the next minute you are posting and celebrating the same person.

“This is broad daylight witchcraft. Please be genuine with your intentions towards people. Say no to fake love; it is worse than poison.

“If you can’t say something good about someone, please shut up.”

Share

Please follow and like us: