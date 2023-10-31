Actor DunHill Accuses Mr.Ibu’s Wife Of Using Husband Sickness To Make Money

Actor Digidi DunHill has called out Mr Ibu’s wife, as he accuses her of using her husband’s illness to make money.

In a lengthy social media post, DunHill voiced his opinion on the situation surrounding Mr Ibu’s illness.

He, however, advised against marrying someone who seeks to benefit financially from a spouse’s sickness.

He claimed that actors and friends had already raised over N40 million for Mr Ibu’s health before the wife’s involvement became prominent.

DunHill further expressed doubts about the wife’s handling of the funds raised for Mr Ibu’s health, adding that all the money was being deposited into Mr Ibu’s account, but the wife desired control over it.

He wrote, “The only thing that I will say about my friend Ibu. NEVER MARRY A WIFE THAT WANTS TO GET RICH WITH YOUR SICKNESS.

“He should have over #40million raised by actors and friends even before her noise and rants.

“Kate Henshaw may not say it but I am not Kate, I am Digidi and will say it bluntly as it is.

“She is not just happy that every money is paid into Ibu account. She wants to be in charge of all the money given for his health. We have not seen her in any events hosted in his honour by Actors.

“She is working with Jasmine who is claiming to be his daughter but she is not, they want to generate pity for money.

“They know exactly what they are doing. The night that we celebrated Ibu last month in Abuja, between 7 pm and 11 pm #millions of Naira were raised. This was within hours and not in days.

“She should stop painting Ibu’s picture as if he is a pauper, a phone call from Johny B Good will raise millions within hours.

“What happened to Ibu BMW X6 and other cars? Who sold them? Does he have a car now? What happened to his prestigious office @ Amuwo Odofin we’ve had meetings. It is just a question. Some of us know how she lived with him in Satellite Town.

“I DIDN’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS BUT FOR RECORD PURPOSES, THE ACTORS GUILD HAS SUPPORTED HIM FOR LONG WITHOUT PUBLISHING IT. I AM DIGIDI DUNHILL.”