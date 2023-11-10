Actor Charles Inojie Recounts How He Was Abandoned As A Child

Nollywood actor and movie director, Charles Inojie, has narrated how his mother abandoned him as a baby.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Inojie said he was raised by his grandmother and only lived with his father for eight months.

He further revealed that his father chased him out of his house after his (father’s) mistress asked him to choose between his son and her, adding that he only met his mum much later.

Inojie said, “Since I was born, I’ve only lived with my dad for eight months. It got to a point, my father’s mistress asked him to choose between her and me. And he chose her.

“When I wanted to go to the University, I came back to the house to tell him I had gotten admission. The woman began to laugh, faced my Dad and told him ‘If this one has to go the University, he will wait for my own child to grow so they will go together’, that is a child I am older than with 18 to 20 years.

“The day I was to meet my mother for the first time, I’ve seen a lot so nothing moved me anymore. I’ve been on the street for too long. One of my uncles called me and when I entered his room, he was there with a woman. They were all quiet.

“The next thing, I saw the woman cleaning tears. I said, ‘Brother Solo, it’s like this woman is my mother.’ He said, ‘Wow! Blood is thicker than water.’ I said I’m happy to see her but I don’t know why she’s crying. If she’s expecting me to also cry and hug her, I’m not going to do it.

“The marriage between my father and mother ended when I was still a baby. It was my grandmother who breastfed me.”

Speaking further, he disclosed his mother died at 58 and left 16 children behind.

Speaking on how he later went back to his father after graduating from the university, he disclosed how his dad shed tears for more than 30 minutes because he was too ashamed to abandon him.

He said, “I met him and we sat for close to thirty minutes, nobody talked. I was crying, he was crying. I said ‘I have to start going but I am now out of school.

“My first work, they said Papa must pray for his child’. I bought a drink and put N5000 in an envelope and asked that he pray for me and he said he wasn’t going to touch it and that his conscience would not let him because he did not contributed a dime.”

Watch the video below …