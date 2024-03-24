Actor Ayoola Recounts Suicide Attempt

Nollywood actor and singer, Ayoola Ayoola has recounted how he was suicidal in a bid to escape fatherhood.

The thespian actor said he became depressed and contemplated suicide after he was expecting a child he wasn’t ready for.

Speaking in a candid interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ayoola stated he wasn’t prepared to be a father so he decided to end it all.

However , he further disclosed that looking at his son now made him regret his action.

He said, “The time the pregnancy for my son came, I wasn’t prepared to be a father. I got depressed and almost took my life.

“I deliberately miscalculated while crossing the road so that I would be hit and the car just brushed me.

“I look at my son now and I’m like, ‘This is what I was about to miss? This is whose live I was about to destroy?’ This little boy would have been fatherless.”