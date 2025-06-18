Actor Alapini Regrets Supporting Tinubu, Berates Seyi

Share

Nollywood actor, Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, has expressed regret over supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

New Telegraph reports that Alapini, in an interview on ‘Behind the Fame – African A-List TV’ on YouTube, lamented the lack of recognition and neglect that followed Tinubu’s presidential election win.

According to Alapini, the hope they had during the campaign season has since turned into disappointment, stressing that he and many other veterans spent two months campaigning for Tinubu, expecting that their loyalty and visibility would be appreciated after the victory.

He said, “We were campaigning with joy thinking our messiah has arrived, because Tinubu is someone we have loved for many years, and he has been helpful to actors.

“That was why we came out to support him for two months. We spent two months campaigning for him.”

Speaking further, Alapini stated that despite the visible participation of elderly actors in campaign events, neither Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, nor the All Progressives Congress acknowledged their efforts.

Alapini also cited his colleague, Olaiya Igwe, who infamously stripped naked at a beach to pray for Tinubu’s victory, stressing that he has not been free from the curses laid on him.

Alapini berated Seyi for focusing his philanthropic efforts in Northern Nigeria, suggesting that Yoruba communities have been sidelined.

He added, “Would Seyi claim that he did not see we the old folks during when we were out there campaigning?

“Was Seyi blind that he did not notice our presence, the senior actors? We were over a hundred. We were all walking around, both young and old.

“We even campaigned at areas where some individuals could not conduct campaigns.

“They did not give us anything. People were cursing us in comment sections when we were campaigning.

“My friend Olaiya Igwe, who stripped himself naked in the beach because of Tinubu.

“ The curses that were placed on him, up till now he hasn’t been free from them.

“That Seyi is now running around the North paying their hospital bills. Aren’t there sick people here in Yorubaland too? How many hospitals has he visited here in Yorubaland to pay bills for sick people?”

