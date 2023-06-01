Actor, Al Pacino, Expecting Fourth Child, Aged 83

Actor Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child at the age of 83, his representatives have confirmed. The Godfather star has announced his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant. According to US media reports, Pacino and Alfallah have been together since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacino already has three children – two with Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant. In a career spanning more than five decades, Pacino has appeared in The Irishman, The Godfather, Scarface and Scent of a Woman, winning an Oscar for best actor for the latter.

Alfallah works in the film industry and has produced films such as Billy Knight, Little Death and Brosa Nostra. She previously dated musician Mick Jagger in 2017. Pacino’s co-star from The Godfather Part II, Robert de Niro, recently announced he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.