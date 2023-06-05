Activities To Resume Fully At Oyo Bus Terminals Monday

New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
Barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the new Executive Council members of the Parks Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, activities fully resumed at various motor parks on Monday.

New Telegraph correspondent who paid a visit to the parks observed that the transporters have moved into the multi-billion naira Bus Terminal at both Challenge and the Ojoo areas which had been under lock and key after the ousting of the fleeing leader of the disbanded PMS, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxillary.

Recall that Auxiliary was on Saturday declared wanted by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly stockpiling arms and ammunition after the PMS was dissolved by the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Auxiliary whose house was also raided by the police, was further accused of robbery, kidnapping, and other criminal acts.

Makinde, while announcing the new leadership of the PMS, on Sunday, said the appointment was part of the reorganization of the system embarked upon by the state government, adding that the new management team comprises members from all the major factions in the transport union.

