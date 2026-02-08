A coalition of Nigerian activists, the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE), has condemned the Senate’s decision to reject the mandatory electronic transmission of election results, calling it a “deliberate democratic sabotage” against the Nigerian people.

“The National Assembly has chosen opacity over transparency, manipulation over credibility, and elite conspiracy over the sovereign will of the people,” said Comrade James Ezema, Media Coordinator of MCE.

The coalition, which includes prominent activists such as Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Dr Usman Bugaje, Femi Falana(SAN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, and Prof. Pat Utomi, argues that electronic transmission is a minimum safeguard against result tampering and post-election fraud.

“Any legislature that blocks it is openly defending a system that thrives on electoral corruption, stolen mandates, and manufactured elections,” the statement read.

The MCE is demanding that the National Assembly reinstate the mandatory electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 and account for lawmakers who opposed the clause.

“We will not accept any attempt to roll back the planned Occupy NASS mass protest,” said Ezema.

“We call on Nigerians to stand up and speak out against electoral rigging and demand credible elections in 2027.”

The coalition has scheduled a mass protest, “Occupy NASS,” in Abuja on February 9, 2026, to demand electoral reform and transparency