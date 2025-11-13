Activists, Others Demand Deep Governance Reforms Beyond Elections

Civil society actors, political leaders and electoral stakeholders have called for sweeping reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

They made the call yesterday at the National Conference on the Future of Democracy in Nigeria: Sustaining Democratic Reforms Beyond the Polls for Effective Governance, organised by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) in Abuja.

PAACA’s Executive Director Ezenwa Nwagwu said: “As a nation, Nigeria has made important strides in strengthening electoral integrity and broadening citizen participation, yet the journey toward a democracy that truly delivers for all its citizens is far from complete.

“Our task today is to reflect, challenge ourselves and chart actionable pathways for sustaining reforms that will endure well beyond election cycles.”

Nwagwu explained that through engagements across 19 states, PAACA had worked with traditional leaders, youth, women, and political actors to craft policy recommendations such as early voting for election workers, reserved legislative seats for women, and the institutionalisation of INEC’s Result Viewing (IREV) portal, already submitted to INEC and the National Assembly.