Activists Back Lagos Govt On Closure Of Markets, Banning Of Street Trading

…Seek Full Implementation Of Environmental Laws

Some activists have backed the decision of the Lagos State Government to close down some markets in the state over violation of environmental laws and banning street trading.

The activists, while addressing the media on Sunday at Syndicate Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, said in an ideal society, laws are made to regulate people’s actions.

They added that “total compliance with such laws is the best way to promote good governance and foster good relations between the government and the governed.”

The spokesperson of the group, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, stressed that the “Lagos State Government’s announcement of the total ban on street trading/hawking and closure of some markets on September 29, 2023, is a welcome decision and a good step in the right direction, considering the flagrant disobedience and arbitrary violation of the Lagos State Street Trading and Illegal Markets Law of 2023.”

Ihekiare added that “it is public knowledge that the Lagos State Government’s decision to enforce the ban on street trading/hawking is to curb the activities of criminals who under the guise of being street traders/hawkers unleash mayhem on unsuspecting innocent people, rob motorists and disrupt the free flow of traffic.

“The market men/women affected by the closure of markets have not disagreed that they are fond of uncoordinated and indiscriminate waste disposal in spite of consistent and rigorous awareness and sensitization by the government on the negative implications of such actions.

Why then should some people cry more than the bereaved?”

He then asked if should the government put the lives of millions of Lagosians at risk so that trading could go on in a dirty and inhumane environment, and why the government not enforce the Lagos State Environmental Management Law of 2017.

According to him, statutorily, the government’s main duty is the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens, including their welfare/well-being.

He said that aside from the loss of lives and valuables occasioned by the menace of criminals, who he said disguised as traders and hawkers as well as the attacks on motorists, some hawkers are known to have died in road accidents.

He said: “There are also traffic jams caused by street trading, which impedes the free flow of vehicular movement.

“On what the hawkers will do for a living, it is simple. Lagos has 19 vocational centres where they can learn any trade of their choice at no cost. When they pass out, they will get free equipment. Isn’t this decent and more dignifying than hawking in the traffic?”

He noted that everybody saw the importance of cleanliness and proper hygiene during the breakout of Ebola and COVID-19.

He added that “the Government, to avoid another epidemic due to wanton and indiscriminate refuse disposal by market men/women in their various markets, decided to be proactive. Where were these activists before the government wielded the big stick?

“Health is wealth and cleanliness is next to Godliness, as they say. A healthy environment produces equally healthy and productive people. This is the lesson.”

In his contribution, another activist, Mr Olufemi Lawson, said that the meeting was called to challenge the state government to implement its laws, adding that many residents of the state have been victims of armed robbers, who he said pretend to be street traders.

“Some of the markets are so dirty that you cannot go to the one in Mile 12 without wearing rainboot. It is surprising that some people are endorsing those who are threatening the security of the state,” he said.

In his comment, Comrade Dayo Ogunlana said that while activists have attacked the state government on many occasions, they had to support the government this time around.

Ogunlana then challenged the state house of assembly to come up with a law that would make it compulsory for parents to send their children to school.

Also speaking, Comrade Shina Loremikan said that the residents of the state are living in a state of disorder, adding that there should be order in society.

Comrade Rasak Oladosu, who also spoke at the event, stated that many houses have been swept away by blocked drainages caused by the carelessness of some residents of the state.