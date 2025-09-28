Activist Writes Umahi On State Of Benin-sapele Road

Johnchuks Onuanyim

A Peace-Ambassador and Public Commentator, Dr. Nelson Ogbemudia, has written the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on the state of Benin-Sapel road.

The letter to the Minister was titled: “Urgent Concern Over the Deplorable State of the Benin–Sapele Road in Edo State.”

It would be recalled that the deplorable road featured recently on social media, where vehicles were trapped as a result of flood on the road.

Ogbemudia, in his letter said: “I write to you as a deeply concerned Nigerian, a peace advocate, and a stakeholder in the national discourse on infrastructure and good governance. I wish to draw your urgent attention to the appalling condition of the Benin–Sapele Road, a key federal road that traverses Edo State, which has steadily deteriorated to a near-impassable state.

“This road is a major economic corridor—not only for residents of Edo and Delta States but also for thousands of commuters, businesses, and transporters who depend on it for the movement of people and goods across the South-South and beyond. Sadly, the road has become a death trap, riddled with deep gullies, erosion, flood-prone areas, and extensive structural failures that have caused significant hardship and economic disruption.

“In light of this, it is both puzzling and painful to observe massive federal investment announcements in new mega-projects like the Coastal Road, while a critical route such as the Benin–Sapele Road remains neglected. One must ask: Are we prioritizing prestige over the pressing needs of everyday Nigerians?

“While long-term infrastructure development is commendable and necessary, we must not lose sight of the urgent needs that directly affect the socio-economic stability of our citizens. The current state of the Benin–Sapele Road is not merely an infrastructure issue, it is fast becoming a humanitarian and economic crisis.

“I respectfully urge your office to consider the following immediate actions: Conduct a comprehensive federal assessment of the entire Benin–Sapele Road; deploy emergency palliative measures to restore basic motorability and ease current suffering.

“Develop and communicate a transparent plan for the full reconstruction of the road, with clearly defined timelines; and provide regular public updates on progress to foster transparency, accountability, and public confidence.

He said further, “Minister, we believe that infrastructural equity is a form of justice. Every region in our federation deserves equal access to development. Edo people—and indeed all Nigerians—deserve infrastructure that is safe, functional, and dignified.

“I trust in your leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, and I appeal to your conscience to act promptly and decisively on this matter.”