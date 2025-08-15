Activist Warns Otse, Debo Against Attacking Abike Dabiri-Erewa

President of Lady of Africa Empowerment and Advocacy Foundation Global, Princess Oluwabukola Fasuyi, has condemned the recent disparaging remarks made by content creators Vincent Otse and Adebayo Debo against Abike DabiriErewa. Fasuyi, who is an activist, actress, movie producer, and media practitioner, in a statement said Dabiri-Erewa as a legendary broadcaster and icon in Nigerian journalism deserves respect.

According to her, with a storied career spanning decades, Dabiri-Erewa has earned her place as a respected journalist, media practitioner, and advocate, dedicating her life to empowering others and advocating for important causes.

She said: “As the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dabiri-Erewa has made undeniable contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development, working tirelessly to promote the welfare of Nigerians abroad and facilitate their contributions to national development.

Her achievements include 15 years of meritorious service at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where she stood out for her ability to use journalism to bring succor to millions of Nigerians, especially children, women, and the less privileged.