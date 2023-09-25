Activist To Kwara Yoruba: Unite To Safeguard Your Common Interest

A right activist and clergyman, Reverend Isaac Abolarin, has urged Yoruba people in Kwara State to keep themselves united so that their collective interest of not being relegated in the scheme of things in the state is sustained.

Abolarin gave the admonition at the 3rd Summit of the state Chapter of the Yoruba Council of Elders (Igbimo Agba Yoruba) YCE held in Ilorin.

The clergyman, who noted that Yoruba control a chunk of the population of the state, stressed that unity among them would always make the strength of their population important.

Abolarin, who was the Guest Speaker at the occasion, enjoined the Kwara Yoruba to jealously guard their interest and foster harmony and peaceful coexistence with other people in the state for the development of the state.

In his remarks, the Secretary General of the YCE, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, said the national body of the Council is aware of the challenges facing the Yoruba in the state while assuring them of the support of the national body to “ensure their freedom from feudal lords in the state.

In his address of welcome, the Chairman of the Council in the state, Elder Sunday Abogurin, said the organization, which is non-religious and nonpolitical, is a platform to promote Yoruba culture and values and to protect the interest of the Yoruba in the state for equity, justice, and fairness.

In their goodwill messages, individuals and groups who spoke were unanimous in their submissions that Yoruba in the state must be united to keep them from living under a feudal system.