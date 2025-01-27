Activist Sues Soludo Over Land Recertification/Revalidation

Share

An activist, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, has sued Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and three others at an Awka High Court for embarking on a land document recertification and revalidation outside the provisions of the Land Use Act 1978.

In the legal proceedings that he initiated through an originating summons, Okonkwo alleged that conducting such an exercise violates the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

According to him, the imposition/demand of N25,000 land recertification/revalidation tax on Anambra land owners by the Soludo government, without an iota of authorization by the Land Use Act, constituted a mega financial fraud, and hence, should be investigated thoroughly by the police.

The plaintiff alleged that the “illegal” land document recertification/ revalidation was deployed to corruptly enrich the budget for Soludo’s campaign ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, his Lands, Survey and Urban Planning counterpart, and the Commissioner of Police are joined in the suit.

