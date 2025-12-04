Activist Decries Upsurge In Rape, Unwanted Pregnancies Among Minors

A Child Rights Advocate, Seun Omowonuola Afolayan, has expressed concern over the increasing incidence of rape, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages, and other issues that infringe upon the rights of the girl child.

She warned individuals who exploit children for sexual purposes to desist or face the full wrath of the law. According to her, life imprisonment awaits anyone who engages in sexual conduct with an adolescent child.

She emphasizes that, “as per the Child Rights Act 2004, a child is defined as any person under the age of 18. “ Afolayan, who cited Section 31 of the Child Rights Act, asserts that “a girl under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to sexual advances”.

In her article on the comparative legal analysis of the offence of rape in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, Afolayan defines rape as “the act of a male engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman or girl against her will or without her consent”.

She referenced Section 357 of the Criminal Code, applicable in southern Nigeria, which states: Any person who engages in unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman or girl without her consent, or through coercion, threats, intimidation, or fraudulent representation, or impersonates the husband of a married woman, is guilty of rape.

Afolayan, a dedicated advocate for children, particularly girls and women posited that the offense is punishable by life imprisonment, with or without corporal punishment.