Activist Calls For Sustained Fight Against Domestic Violence In Lagos

Share

A human rights activist and Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), Comrade Gbenga Soloki, has urged Lagos State residents and relevant government functionaries to intensify efforts in combating sexual and domestic violence.

Soloki was addressing the case of Dr. Femi Olaleye, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by the Lagos State Government.

In a statement dated Wednesday, January 8, Soloki emphasised that anyone found guilty of sexual offence must face the full consequences of their actions.

He said, “On November 29, 2021, Dr. Femi Olaleye was reported to the Anthony Village Police Division for alleged sexual harassment and unlawful carnal knowledge of his wife’s niece, whom he threatened will die if she revealed the atrocities,” the statement read.

He added that the survivor was under his care and that he moved in with Dr Olaleye and his family in 2019 after the demise of her grandmother, who happens to be Dr Olaleye’s mother in law.

Soloki recounted that at the police station, Dr. Olaleye admitted to the offences and made a confes – sional statement as well as a video confessional statement before the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station, DSP Amadin.

“However, the matter was reported at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters. The police referred the matter to the Gender Section, where Dr. Olaleye was again arrested and repeated his confession that he actually defiled the 16-year-old girl.

“The survivor informed the court under oath that Dr Olaleye introduced her at age 15 into pornography and later groomed her into giving him oral sex and later penetrative sex.

“The Lagos State Government subsequently arraigned Dr. Olaleye in November 2022 at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Court in Ikeja on a two-count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration.

“In a twist, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, citing errors in the trial court’s judgment.

Justice Bada, delivering the appellate court’s decision, questioned the reliability of the testimonies provided by the defendant’s estranged wife and the alleged survivor,” the statement read.

Share

Please follow and like us: