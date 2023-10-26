Active Mobile Subscriptions Decline by 0.07% To 220.71M

Due to the economic situation, many Nigerians have dropped their mobile phone as active subscriptions decreased from 220.86 million in July to 220.71 million in August 2023. This was revealed by recent industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This indicates that over 145,026 mobile subscriptions were abandoned by their users in the country in one month.

This decline follows a modest uptick in July following four consecutive declines; 0.5 per cent in June, one per cent in May and April, and 0.4 per cent in March. A 335,744 decrease in the number of MTN subscribers, the largest operator by subscriber number, dragged down the overall industry numbers. This brought MTN’s total active subscriptions down to 85 million from 85.3 million recorded in July 2023.

Globacom remained the second-largest operator in terms of subscriber numbers in August 2023, gaining 38,015 new subscribers in the month to reach 61.39 million overall subscriptions, up from 61.35 million in July. Airtel, the third-largest operator by subscriber base, added 85,139 new subscribers in the month under review, to 60.1 million from 60 million in July while 9mobile added 36,543 new subscribers, bringing its total active linked lines to 13.79 million, up from 13.75 million in July.

Given the decline in active connected lines recorded by the telecom operators, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area declined to 115.63 per cent from 115.70 per cent recorded in July. The slight decline in mobile subscriptions also led to a decline in broadband penetration to 45.57 per cent from 47.01 per cent in July.

An increasing shift towards more advanced technologies, a relatively untapped internet market, an underserved rural population, and favourable demographics are all factors that suggest the Nigerian telecoms market still has untapped potential and will likely retain its foothold as Africa’s largest mobile market for some time to come. Despite the rollout of the 5G network, mobile subscriptions continued to decrease in Nigeria.

Aside from the economic hardship faced by many Nigerians, lack of infrastructure to push the network in the un- served areas. Stakeholders in the telecommunications industry had said that the dearth of master plans for infrastructure locations like road networks, water, oil, and gas pipelines in new town developments, and others are affecting the deployment of telecoms infrastructure in the country.

They urged the governments at federal, state, and local governments to involve their town planners and others in master plan developments to avoid situations of constantly destroying critical telecom installations. They called for concerted efforts to tackle challenges, which stemmed from poor fibre infrastructure, stiff and choking regulatory barriers, that are discouraging investors and provision of other physical infrastructure.

The stakeholders noted that infrastructure is at the base of growing the 5G network and services in Nigeria, “hence, efforts at providing enabling infrastructure for 5G in the country requires a multi-stakeholder approach to achieve.” They said insecurity and vandalisation of telecommunication infrastructure in most parts of the country led to the loss of investment worth millions of dollars.

Road construction also contributes to the destruction of mostly fibre cables on Rights- of-Way and harassment/extortion by host communities. The total situation is that operators are discouraged from investments in infrastructure deployment in those volatile regions, further increasing the infrastructure deficit in the country. Meanwhile, despite the marginal month-on-month decline in the number of subscriptions, industry players still project a positive outlook for the telecoms sector.