Active Electricity Users In Nigeria Rose To 12.07m In October –NERC

Active electricity users in Nigeria rose to 12.07 million, with 6.77 million of them metered in October 2025 as against in September 2025, that Nigeria recorded 12.03 million active electricity customers, of whom 6.66 million were metered.

The latest Metering Factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also showed that during that month, 80,943 additional customers received meters, bringing the national metering rate to 55.37 per cent.

NERC stated: “A total of 106,822 customers were newly metered in October, pushing the national metering rate to 56.07 per cent and reflecting steady month-on-month improvement.”

The updated factsheet showed that Aba Power Distribution Company recorded one of the most notable improvements, raising its metering rate from 69.49 per cent in September to 78.20 per cent in October. The report also posited that Eko DisCo and Ikeja Electric each sustaining metering rates above 84 per cent.

But Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola — all recorded metering rates below 50 per cent. On available generation capacity the report showed that in 2025/Q2, there were 28 grid-connected power plants consisting of five hydro, two steam, 19 Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT), and two Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plants.

“For this quarter, the average available generation capacity of the grid-connected power plants was 5,395.72MW. This represents a 28.84MW (+0.54%) increase compared to the 5,366.88MW recorded in 2025/Q1. 12 power plants attained increases in available generation capacities for 2025/Q2 relative to 2025/Q1.”

It added that in 2025/Q2, the average energy offtake by DisCos at their trading points was 3,582.62MWh/h which represents a decrease of 199.32MWh/h (-5.27%) compared to the average offtake recorded in 2025/Q1 (3,781.94MWh/h).