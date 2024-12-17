… Activates 16 Traffic Camps, 23 Help Areas For Yuletide

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has activated 16 traffic control camps and 23 help areas across the country to ensure smooth movement before, during, and after the Yuletide season.

Corps Marshal Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, yesterday in Abuja, as part of the 2024 Operation Zero Tolerance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Zero Tolerance, which commenced on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, will run until Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Mohammed said the initiative was aimed at combating traffic gridlock and reducing Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs), injuries, and fatalities during the busy end-ofyear travel period.

He emphasised that, in addition to traffic control camps, the FRSC had also deployed radar guns to monitor speed violations and was manning 53 critical routes nationwide.

“Commanding Officers have been directed to maintain 24-hour observation in high-traffic and gridlock-prone areas.

“The FRSC has fully mobilised 59 emergency ambulance points, roadside clinics, and 24/7 broadcasts on National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM to assist motorists.

“The operation will be run in shifts—0600hrs to 1400hrs, 1400hrs to 2000hrs, and 2000hrs to 2200hrs—with night rescue teams on standby at all operational commands.

