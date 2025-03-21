ActionAid: Voice Vote Endorsement For Tinubu’s Emergency Rule Sets Dangerous Precedent

Share

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has condemned the National Assembly’s use of a voice vote to endorse President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The humanitarian organization asserted that such action falls short of constitutional requirements and sets a perilous precedent that could undermine the country’s democracy.

Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, criticized the legislators for bypassing constitutional provisions that mandate robust debates and a two-thirds majority vote for such proclamations.

He expressed concern that allowing this action to stand could enable anti-democratic forces to exploit voice votes for significant decisions, such as presidential impeachments, thereby threatening governance in Nigeria.

Mamedu emphasized the necessity of upholding democratic principles and adhering to the rule of law, stating that its erosion could have dire consequences for Nigeria’s future.

He called on the National Assembly to provide verifiable evidence that the required two-thirds majority was achieved for the approval.

He also urged affected parties, including state officials and political stakeholders, to seek judicial redress, and for the judiciary to act decisively to prevent this subversion of constitutional order.

Mamedu further appealed to civil society, legal experts, and concerned Nigerians to oppose this dangerous precedent, asserting that democracy cannot thrive when laws are disregarded by those in power.

He further noted that Nigerians deserve a government that operates within constitutional bounds, rather than one that manipulates the law at its convenience.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

