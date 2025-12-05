ActionAid Urges Elimination Of Technology-Facilitated GBV Against Women

A humanitarian organization, ActionAid Nigeria has urged all stakeholders to create synergies that will eliminate all forms of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based violence against women and girls in the country.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, at the National Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based ( TF-GBV) organised to commemorate the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, convened by the Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG).

The Country Director who was represented by Niri Goyit, Women Rights Specialist, ActionAid Nigeria, said that while technology is good and its development and deployment necessary, its abuse and use against the rights of women and girls must be discouraged.

He stated that ActionAid Nigeria has been partnering with other organisations to work for the protection of women’s rights while also empowering them to overcome socio-economic injustices.

According to him, every cultural, social, and economic inhibition hampering holistic women and girls- child development should not be promoted by any society.

“At ActionAid Nigeria, our commitment to ending all forms of GBV including TF-GBV remains firm.

“We work in communities to challenge harmful norms, support survivors, strengthen access to justice, engage men and boys, and build the capacity of women-led organisations.

“We recognise both the opportunities and risks of digital platforms, and we remain committed to ensuring that technology empowers rather than harms women and girls.

“As we gather today, I urge all partners, government, civil society, private sector, media, development partners, and community leaders,to renew our shared commitment to preventing and responding to all forms of GBV.

“Let us resource and advance the aspirations of the DPGG Gender Strategy and work together to build digital-safe spaces where women and girls can thrive without fear”.

Also speaking, Patience Ekeoha, the Acting Deputy Country Representative, United Nations Women, said that going by some relevant studies, women and girls have been suffering different forms of digital violence.

She noted that such a situation demands urgent actions from all stakeholders, as curbing it would translate to a robust development.

According to her, “ studies indicate that between 16% and 58% of women experience some form of digital violence, while as much as 95% of deepfake content target women in sexualised ways.

“These trends make it clear that violence against women is evolving and our response is involved with equal urgency and innovation.

While Nigeria has taken important steps through legislative frameworks such as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Cybercrime Act, the national response to technology-enabled GBV remains fragmented”, Ekeoha added.