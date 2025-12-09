ActionAid: Pushing Devt Boundaries, Fighting Social Injustice

Last week, ActionAid Nigeria, a humanitarian organisation marked its 25 years anniversary in Nigeria, marking a quarter of a century, of being at the frontlines of some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian and social justice challenges, CALEB ONWE reports

The celebration in the nation’s capital attracted people from different walks of life, who converged to share both the success stories and memories that have greatly impacted Nigeria’s economic and social landscapes.

The essence of the gathering was that for a quarter of a century, ActionAid has stood at the frontlines of some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian and social justice challenges.

What was said to have started as a mission to confront poverty and inequality has gradually evolved into a global force for rights-based development, women’s empowerment, and community resilience.

Both past and present leaders of the organisation, as well as stakeholders and beneficiaries who have been part of the trajectory of the organisation’s activities, agreed that the 25 years were not just of struggle with societal imbalance, but of impact on the human ecosystem.

They also stated that the magnitude of impact in its current operational scope, and its story are that of persistence, partnership, and peoplepowered change.

Movement rooted in justice

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that all the men and women, like Charles Abani, Otive Igbuzor, Hussaini Abdu, Ene Obi who have had the privilege to lead the organisation in the capacity of ‘ Country Director ’ made tremendous contributions that have helped to shape and sustain the vision and mission of the organisation.

Findings also showed that the present Country Director, Andrew Mamedu has avowed commitment to seeing that ActionAid’s philosophy remained sacred. In a presentation, Andrew Mamedu noted that celebrating ActionAid’s 25th anniversary was a reminder of how far collective action can take a people or an organisation.

“This milestone represents years of standing with communities, challenging injustice, and pushing for a Nigeria where dignity, equity, and accountability are not aspirations but realities.

“ I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this shared mission and even more inspired by the work that still lies ahead,” Mamedu said. He observed that all staff members of ActionAid Nigeria have always been intentional and straightforward yet ambitious.

Inside Abuja learnt that they all believe that real change begins when people most affected by injustice are empowered to lead it. They said that over the years, the organization has refined its Human Rights-Based Approach, a model that prioritizes dignity, participation, and accountability.

It was learnt that this approach has guided communities to challenge structural barriers from gender inequality to economic deprivation, while advocating for sustainable systems that protect vulnerable populations.

Humanitarian response with a human face

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP) Mr. Peter Obi who spoke at the anniversary party said, ActionAid’s journey over the past two and a half decades remained a powerful reminder of what becomes possible when institutions act with integrity, place people at the centre of their mission, and remain committed to measurable impact.

“ActionAid Nigeria has demonstrated that when we invest in human capital, stand with the poor, protect the vulnerable, and hold leadership accountable, our society becomes stronger and our democracy more meaningful.

“Your interventions in social justice, human rights, poverty reduction, women’s empowerment, and community development continue to exemplify the values that should guide our national development,” Obi stated.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Malagi Idris who also graced the occasion, said that the 25 years was replete with service, advocacy, and transformative work across the country.

Idris acknowledged that the ActionAid had contributed significantly to national development over the past quarter-century, noting that the organisation has consistently advanced development at the grassroots by empowering women and girls, promoting education, improving healthcare, strengthening governance reforms, supporting communities during crises, and amplifying the voices of vulnerable groups.

“It has been 25 years of meaningful progress. ActionAid has helped to drive development from the ground up, and its impact on communities across Nigeria is both measurable and deeply felt,” he said.

The Minister who joined other dignitaries at the occasion to unveil a book where the footprints of the organisation’s 25 years activities were documented, also expressed delight at the unveiling of ActionAid’s new building, describing the edifice as a strong testament to the organisation’s expansion and continuity in Nigeria.

“ This forward-looking investment reinforces ActionAid’s resolve to deepen its contributions to national development for the next 25 years and beyond,” Idris added.

Inside Abuja gathered that the organisation had from rapid response to long-term recovery, consistently placed affected communities, especially women and children at the center of humanitarian interventions. Furthermore, it was revealed that Its teams have been present in major emergencies, ranging from natural disasters, conflicts, epidemics, and climate-related displacements.

Championing gender equality

The Etsu Nupe, a first class monarch from Niger State, His Royal Highness, Brig. General Yahaya Abubakar ( rtd) who was present at the occasion noted that ActionAid has also made tremendous impact by empowering women and girls.

Inside Abuja gathered that over the years, the organisation had pursued programs tackling gender-based violence, child marriage, and economic exclusion, while supporting millions of women and girls through vocational training, and public advocacy.

Looking ahead

Both policy makers and other critical stakeholders who joined the organization in the celebration, expressed optimism that the driving forces that enabled the achievements recorded within the 25 years would remain active.

Some of the participants at the occasion called for more synergies towards tackling humanitarian crises and advancing social justice.

The organization also admits that it stands at a pivotal moment, as the world faces new layers of complexities, ongoing conflicts, widening inequalities, digital transformations, and an escalating climate crisis.

However, ActionAid’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu assured that the organisation would maintain an unwavering commitment to rights, resilience, and gender justice as that will position it to navigate any challenges with innovation and purpose.

According to him, the next chapter promises deeper partnerships, expanded grassroots leadership, and even stronger advocacy for systemic change.