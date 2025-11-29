ActionAid: Presidential Appointment Of INEC Chairmanship Wrong

…Bemoans Nigeria’s Poverty Crisis

ActionAid Nigeria has said that the continued Presidential appointments into the Chairmanship of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and its endorsement by legislators is one factor that has remained a challenge to Nigeria’s democracy.

The Board of Directors, ActionAid Nigeria, during its 57th Board Meeting held in Abuja over the weekend, said that such actions reduce the impact of the constitutional safeguards that help to make INEC independent.

This was even as it bemoaned the increasing poverty crisis in the country, making citizens live below the standards that enhance human dignity.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Board, Ms Rabi Isma, noted that the overwhelming influence which the presidency has over the appointment of INEC’s Chairmanship is creating voter apathy capable of destroying the country’s democracy.

“ The Board expressed disappointment in the legislature’s sustained endorsement of presidential appointments to the INEC Chairmanship, stressing that such an arrangement erodes constitutional safeguards and threatens the Commission’s independence. It further noted that this concern is amplified by irregularities in recent local government elections, which witnessed a historically low voter turnout.

“ The recent Anambra State governorship election reflected the same troubling pattern, with only about 21% of registered voters participating, alongside reports of vote buying and other irregularities, despite some logistical improvements such as timely opening of polling units and prompt result uploads.

“The Board emphasised that these persistent electoral challenges continue to undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions”.

While the Board commended President Bola Tinubu for the plan to the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP), which targets over 8.8 million Nigerians across 8,809 electoral wards to deliver economic stimulus at the local level, it noted that more than paperwork needed to be done given the realities on ground.

“ The Board also expressed deep concern over the growing disconnect between official economic indicators and the harsh realities faced by millions of Nigerians.

“ The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 18.02% in September 2025, a slight decline from 20.12% in August; however, the Board noted that this modest improvement did not reflect the reality of escalating living costs for ordinary citizens.

“While GDP growth was projected to hover above 3% in 2025, and unemployment had declined to around 4 to 5%, more than 46% of Nigerians, about 139 million people, still lived below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.