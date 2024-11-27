ActionAid: One In Four Nigerian Girls Faces Sexual Violence

Share

As Nigeria joins other countries to this Year’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV)” the Actionaid Nigeria said that one in four girls in Nigeria faces sexual violence.

Country Director, Actionaid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu said it was based on this facts that it has always called on stakeholders to pay more attention on issues that affects women and girls.

Mamedu, in a statement, said ” alarmingly, 1 in 4 girls in Nigeria faces sexual violence before the age of 18, with conflict-ridden areas like the North-East witnessing a 30% rise in reported cases due to displacement and exploitation.

” Beyond the home, GBV is infiltrating workplaces, with women facing harassment and discrimination that undermine their safety, dignity, and economic empowerment. The agricultural sector, dominated by women, is particularly affected, with many women farmers subjected to dispossession and violence, threatening their livelihoods”.

Mamedu added that, ” gender-Based Violence remains a devastating epidemic in Nigeria, with 45% of Nigerian women having experienced at least one form of GBV in their lifetime, according to Invictus Africa. In 2022 alone, over 11,000 cases were reported, a mere fraction of the true scale, as stigma and weak justice systems continues to silence countless survivors.

” Despite these strides, GBV persists due to entrenched patriarchy, economic inequality, and gaps in institutional frameworks. ActionAid Nigeria calls on all stakeholders to unite against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

” The government must fully implement the VAPP and Child Rights Acts nationwide, increase funding for GBV prevention, and invest in gender-responsive public services. Civil society and community leaders should challenge harmful norms, expand survivor-centered services, and amplify survivors’ voices.

” The private sector must adopt zero-tolerance policies on workplace harassment, ensure safe reporting mechanisms, and promote gender equality. Ending GBV requires coordinated efforts to address its root causes and ensure survivors receive justice and support. Together, we can create a society free from violence and discrimination”, he noted.

