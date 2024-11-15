ActionAid, Nasarawa Assembly Strengthen Drive For Youth Dev’t Commission

Share

The ActionAid Nigeria and the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have strengthened the drive towards the establishment of a Youth Development Commission.

It was learnt during the just concluded Roundtable Meeting on the Nasarawa Youth Development Commission Bill, in Abuja, that ActionAid and the State’s legislators have been working in synergy to garner support for the passage of the Youth Development Bill pending at the Assembly.

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu said his organisation was supporting the passage of the bill, because of the sensitive role that youths play in nation’s building.

He disclosed that the bill has scaled through the second reading stage, and moving to the public hearing phase where other stakeholders would have the opportunity of making input into it.

Mamedu noted, “ the roundtable is part of ActionAid Nigeria’s efforts under the System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE III), to promote peace and prevent violent extremism through comprehensive youth engagement.

The proposed Youth Development Commission will address issues affecting youth in Nasarawa State”.

Mamedu explained that, “ the Youth Development Bill aims to establish a Youth Development Commission that will focus on empowering the youth in the state, tackle unemployment, illiteracy, poverty, and other challenges that contribute to youth restiveness and radicalization.

“ Following the successful passage of the second reading and public hearing for the bill, ActionAid Nigeria was invited by the Honourable Chairman of the Committee on Youth in the Nasarawa state House of Assembly to convene this strategic meeting”,.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Dalladi Jatau said the bill was receiving the deserved attention, due to the importance the legislators attach to youth development.

The Speaker who was represented at the Roundtable Meeting, by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Bawa Larry-Vean noted that the House would ensure that the bill was passed into law, to midwife the establishment of the youth development commissions.

