ActionAid: Insecurity, Deepening Poverty Threaten Nigerian Children’s Well-being

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate 2025 Children’s Day, international humanitarian organization, ActionAid Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the worsening impact of insecurity, deepening poverty, and other systemic challenges threatening the well-being of Nigerian children.

The organization called on governments at all levels, development partners, and other critical stakeholders to urgently implement measures that would safeguard the rights and future of every Nigerian child.

In a statement signed by its Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, ActionAid Nigeria stressed the urgent need for comprehensive policies that guarantee children’s access to quality education, nutrition, safety, and digital tools essential for their growth and development.

“The convergence of escalating insecurity, deepening poverty, and widening digital divides has created a crisis that threatens the well-being and future of the country’s children,” the statement read.

“Our children are the heartbeat of this nation, yet many are trapped in cycles of poverty, conflict, and neglect. We must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to ensure every child has access to education, nutrition, safety, and the digital tools necessary for their development,” Mamedu stated.

Citing a recent UNICEF report, ActionAid highlighted that over 18 million children in Nigeria are currently out of school, with girls disproportionately affected due to entrenched gender norms, economic hardship, and rising insecurity.

The organization also expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, particularly in the North-East and North-West regions, where insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to wreak havoc on communities.

“The continued presence of insurgent groups has displaced thousands of families, leaving children vulnerable to violence, trauma, and disrupted learning,” the statement added.

ActionAid urged the government to intensify efforts to restore security and rebuild critical infrastructure that supports children’s education and welfare, especially in conflict-affected areas.

