ActionAid Condemns Plateau Massacre, Urges Tinubu To End It

ActionAid Nigeria has condemned the massacre of 40 citizens in Zike, a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, urging President Bola Tinubu to rise to the occasion and put an end to the avoidable bloodshed.

The humanitarian organization stated that remaining silent after the brutal killing of 40 innocent Nigerians in one night reflects insensitivity on the part of any right-thinking individual.

In a statement signed by the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, the organization described the incessant killings as a shameful cycle of violence that tarnishes not only Plateau State but the entire nation.

Mamedu urged the President, the National Security Adviser, and the Chief of Defence Staff to expedite actions to halt the killings and armed attacks occurring across various communities in the country.

He said the cold-blooded massacre, carried out in the early hours of Monday, April 14, is yet another chapter in the shameful cycle of violence that has plagued Plateau State.

According to him, this was not a sudden or unpredictable tragedy, as community members had raised alarms ahead of the attack.

They warned of threats and called for help, but were once again ignored.

He added that the attackers stormed Zike around midnight and operated for nearly two hours, killing, burning, and destroying while security forces were nowhere to be found.

ActionAid Nigeria condemned the heinous act in the strongest terms and held the Nigerian government accountable for its continued failure to protect lives in Plateau State and across the country.

The organization expressed its unshakable solidarity with the people of Zike and every community across Bassa, Bokkos, and Mangu that has suffered similar atrocities.

Mamedu emphasized that these victims are not just statistics, but human beings, families, farmers, and children who deserve to live in peace and dignity.

The organization called for immediate and concrete action from both the Federal and Plateau State Governments.

It demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the Zike massacre, followed by prosecutions.

It also urged the urgent deployment of well-equipped and accountable security personnel to protect high-risk communities.

Additionally, ActionAid advocated for direct humanitarian intervention for survivors, including the provision of shelter, food, trauma care, and medical support.

Furthermore, the organization stressed the need for a clear and time-bound strategy to end impunity and prevent further violence, with full community participation.

It also called for structural peacebuilding efforts to address the root causes of the crisis, such as land disputes, ethnic tensions, state neglect, and militarized impunity.

