ActionAid Charges Govts On Vulnerable Children

ActionAid Nigeria has urged governments at all levels, especially the local councils to be more responsible for the vulnerable children.

This came on the heels of reports by the FCT Police Command that the cases of abandoned children on the streets were alarmingly increasing.

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu who spoke over the weekend during a visit to Vine Heritage Foundation Fostering Home in Gwagwalada, said that the vulnerable children need to be adequately catered for, noting that they did not create the circumstances of their lives.

Mamedu who led some partners, including Gradiv Travel and Tours to the Home to donate food stuff and other daily needs items, stated that as part of measures towards solving the problems faced by vulnerable children in society, ActionAid has adopted Vine Heritage Foundation Home, which accommodates about 213 children.

He urged government agencies to take very seriously the issues of education and healthcare of such children wherever they are found.

According to him, while non-governmental Organisations are reaching out to the children with some interventions, government agencies should provide sustainable strategies to tackle the challenge.

The Founder and Administrator of the Vine Heritage Foundation (Fostering)Home, Pastor Steven Olushola said the Home with 213 vulnerable children have existed for over 20 years.

He disclosed that most of the children accommodated in the home were those rescued from over 60 communities across the FCT, where cultural practices permit the killing of children of multiple births, and those whose mothers died at birth.

Olushola revealed that the Home has children who were brought in from such communities as infants, but has grown to become adults and undergraduates in different higher institutions.

He also urged the government to revive an intervention and advocacy programme that was initiated some years ago, aimed at discouraging cultural practices that are inimical to children.

