ActionAid Advocates Agric Insurance For Farmers

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) and other stakeholders have urged all tiers of government to promote the enrollment of smallholder farmers in agricultural insurance schemes.

They noted that the measure would help mitigate risks associated with insecurity and climate-related challenges. The call was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the annual National Consultative Meeting on the 2026 Agriculture Budget, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The stakeholders noted that many farmers were discouraged from continuing agricultural activities due to insecurity, including cattle rustling, kidnapping, farm raids, and climate-induced disasters.

They urged governments to invest in early warning systems and take timely action to address security threats affecting rural communities and national food security.

“To reduce farmer-herder conflicts, government should initiate hybrid pasture development projects that offer alternative, secured, and sustainable sources of feed for livestock,” the communiqué stated.

According to the document, such projects would help mitigate movement-related tensions and contribute to stability in both farming and pastoralist communities.

The communiqué also revealed the underrepresentation of youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in agricultural investment in spite of their large population.