Action Collective Hails Court Ruling On Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Action Collective, a leading civic advocacy group, has hailed the declaration of the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate as unconstitutional and illegal a resounding affirmation that the Nigerian judiciary remains the last refuge for those oppressed by institutional power.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, and made available to the press on Friday, July, 4, 2025, the group said the court’s verdict ordering her immediate reinstatement by the Senate demonstrates the strength and independence of the judiciary in upholding democratic values and protecting the rights of citizens especially when those in positions of authority attempt to silence dissenting voices or undermine elected mandates.

According to Onyejuwe, “This ruling is a major victory not just for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, but for all Nigerians who continue to suffer from arbitrary decisions by public institutions.

“It sends a strong message that justice is still possible in Nigeria, even in the face of power, privilege, and political influence. The court has once again shown courage, integrity, and commitment to the Constitution.”

Action Collective further noted that the judgment reinforces public confidence in the judiciary and will serve as a deterrent to institutions that may be tempted to act beyond the law.

It urged public officials and legislative bodies to respect the rule of law and operate within the boundaries set by the Constitution, warning that the judiciary will not shield impunity behind official titles or parliamentary privilege.

The group called on Nigerians to continue to seek redress through legal and democratic means, expressing confidence that with decisions like this, the nation’s courts remain a bulwark against oppression.

“We salute the Honourable Justice Binta Nyako and the Federal High Court for rising to the occasion and restoring faith in the judiciary,” the statement concluded.