Acting Provost urges faithfulness as WATS matriculates 102 students

The Acting Provost of the West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS), Pastor (Dr.) Olufemi Emmanuel, has called on the newly matriculated students to be faithful ambassadors of Christ and the institution.

He made this call during the matriculation ceremony of 102 students, described as the largest single intake in the seminary’s history.

WATS is affiliated with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the Asbury Seminary, USA.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel emphasized the importance of personal sanctification and commitment to God’s work.

Quoting 2 Timothy 2:15, he urged the students to be diligent in their studies.

“Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman that needed not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. You have come to WATS for serious training, and the Scripture is admonishing you to do your best. This is where you are being prepared to be the best that you can be for the Lord. You must strive to present yourself to God as one approved,” he said.

He further cited 2 Timothy 2:20-21, emphasizing the different types of vessels in a great house and the need for students to cleanse themselves to be fit for God’s use.

“In a great house, there are not only vessels of gold and silver but also of wood and clay; some for honor and some for dishonor. If a man purges himself from these, he shall be a vessel of honor, sanctified, and prepared for every good work.

“You have come to be prepared, to receive God’s certificate and His signature, to be instruments in His hands. This training is not just about acquiring a degree; it is about transforming into the kind of person God wants you to be,” he said.

Encouraging the students to remain steadfast, he warned against distractions and ungodly influences.

“Your name is now in WATS’ register, but it must also be in God’s register. The Lord knows those who are His, and let all who bear His name depart from iniquity.

“This institution stands for holiness, righteousness, and transparency before God and man. Your primary assignment is to live for God, and your primary instrument is the Word of God. It is about life before lips, being a true representative of Christ before you even speak a word,” he stated.

He concluded with a charge to remain focused, saying, “Do not dabble in what God has not called you into. It may be a good thing, but if it is not part of your divine assignment, it is a distraction.

Stay on the Lord’s side, and He will see you through to the end,” he concluded.

Praying for the matriculating students, the founder of the institution, Rev. Professor Gary S. Maxey, expressed optimism about their journey.

“Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your providence in bringing these students here. We commit them into Your hands and ask for the Spirit of the Living God to rest upon them.

“Lord, give them strength in times of difficulty, wisdom in times of uncertainty, and provision in times of need. May they stand firm in their calling and be true harvesters in Your vineyard,” he prayed.

The ceremony concluded with the students taking their matriculation oath, pledging to abide by the seminary’s spiritual and academic standards and to remain true ambassadors of Christ and WATS.

