Acting, More Challenging Than Engineering – Etinosa Idemudia

Actress Etinosa Idemudia has argued that acting surpasses engineering in its challenges, drawing from her dual experience in both fields.

Speaking on “Bold Enough To Say It” podcast, Idemudia described acting as an intensely demanding profession that requires significant dedication and endurance, often misunderstood by those outside the film industry.

Idemudia, who transitioned from engineering to acting, contrasted the structured hours of her former career with the unpredictable schedules and emotional investment required in acting.

She emphasised the grueling nature of the profession, calling it “a crazy kind of work” that demands resilience. Urging her fellow actors to take pride in their craft, she encouraged them to stand firm against external judgements that downplay the seriousness of their work.

She said: “I have been an engineer and I have been an actor, no offence to my colleagues in the engineering world, but I dare say that being an actor is much more tasking.

It’s a crazy kind of work. It’s a mad person’s work. Don’t let those people that close by 5pm come and insult us”.