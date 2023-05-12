Acting In Esther’s Revenge Was A Therapeutic Experience, Says Stephen-Atitebi

Tell us how you career as an artiste started… My first introduction to theatre was sometime in 1996, somewhere along Ojuelegba Road, Lagos. I was walking on the street and I saw a sign board saying; ‘Do you want to act?’ And that was it. I went into their office there and I met the man in charge, and he asked us to meet at the rehearsal place at Martins Street, towards Yaba Senior Secondary School.

And I got there that day, I remember I walked in and I saw Lancelot Imashuen standing in the middle of the field and there were loads of actors waiting to audition for a movie. And I stood there looking at this man, and think wow.

And that was the beginning of my journey. I started going to that space. It was called Jovies. And there I met a lot of people, a lot of theatre practitioners. We just go there rehears, not particularly that we had a show. So it was my going there that I met Lancelot; I met Eliel Otote; I met Charles Inoje.

Then one day Lancelot came and said they were going to stage Obaseki by Don Pedro Obaseki, and he wanted us to be part of a part of the orchestra. So he was training us to be a part of the orchestra.

So, I joined Obaseki as a singer in the orchestra. That was in 1996. And it was my on stage. And afterwards, I just realised that every time that everybody is saying their lines I would be staring at them and taken their lines in. There was a day that the director, Don Pedro Obaseki, was trying to recall a line to tell one of the actors and I was telling him the lines.

It got to a point looked at me and said: Bola e be like say na me and you write this play. So the next time we were going to do Obaseki, he cast me as ‘Isua’, one of the wives of the king. That was it. And from there I also started learning to dance. So, I sing, act and I dance. So, after ‘Obaseki’ what next? After Obaseki I did Azagidi, still with Don Pedro Obaseki.

And at a time I was featuring in a television drama series titled ‘Black Patterns’, which was directed by Oliver. Then I left Lagos in 1998 to look for admission in University of Ibadan. I got there, the admission didn’t click but I was there and I performed in every single play that done there, from 1998 till 2000 when I left Ibadan.

Even though I wasn’t in the theatre department I performed, wrote plays and directed some plays there. Finally, in 2000 I got admission into Lagos State University (LASU) to study Theatre Art. So I was already a professional before I even went into school to study theatre art.

And afterwards I went to the UK, where I again went to school and studied Communications and Academic Studies. Then I met Alhaji Teju Kareem of ZMirage. I first met Uncle Peter Badejo OBE and worked with him at Greenwich Arts Festival with the play Waingi. He then introduced us to one Mr. Adisa of Osun Arts Foundation in Liverpool City. Then we toured UK and Wales with a dance drama titled ‘Ariya’ in 2005/2006.

I came back to Nigeria in 2011 and somehow I found myself being introduced to Kenneth Uphopho. The first play I did with him was in ‘Rubiewe’, an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. That was in 2012. After that I did ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’ where I played the role of Iyaloja. It was staged at Terra Kulture. And since then, I have been in almost every single production by PAWS Studios.

I have also worked with other producers and directors. I have worked with Prof. Wole Soyinka in his play ‘Beatification of Area Boy’ at Freedom Park as a costumier. I was also was part of his play Dance of the Forest in celebration of his birthday, staged at his Ijegba Forest home in Abeokuta in 2015 produced by Zmirage.

I have played notable women characters such as Iyaloja in Death and the King’s Horseman, Olufunmilayo Ransome Kuti in Fela Arrest the Musical. I have also done some television drama series such as The Other Woman which was on African Magic.

I am currently featuring in a television drama series Itura, which has been nominated in African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AM- VCA) for Best Telenovella. I play the Queen Mother of Ibakuta Kingdom. Aside from this, one of the notable plays I have done is ‘Esther’s Revenge’ where I played the role of the lead character, Esther.

Tell us more about ‘Esther’s Revenge’. How did you get to feature in it? In 2017, Kenneth Uphopho told me about a play he was writing. He actually told me that I will be Esther but he didn’t think that people will take me seriously because it was going to be in Freedom Park and I was very used to Freedom Park.

We laughed about it. So, I played the Warden and someone else played Esther. Then we got an invitation to go to South Africa to present the play ‘Esther’s Revenge’. And Kenneth said to me: Bola you are playing Esther.

I was excited about it. So, we were in South Africa in 2018, it was a very remarkable experience in my life. I will never forget the first time I played Esther Johnson; the response of the audience was indescribable. Some people ran out of the auditorium because they were scared to watch it.

Some people came to me after the show and they couldn’t look at me in the face. I was very emotional myself. After each show I was so emotional. I’d say that playing Esther is a gift from God to me as an actor. I believe that every actor gets a character that God gives and everybody would be amazed and say, no one else can play this role or that this person has played the role the best.

I believe that the character Esther Johnson is a gift to me so much so that whenever I’m going on stage, I talk to her (Esther). We have conversations all the time before I go on stage. I see her; I kind of live her. Interestingly I share a lot of realities with Esther. First it became a therapeutic session for me.

There were things that I had to address as well, that I didn’t know. And playing Esther made me address those issues. I had to confront them. And seeing that people who watch play get some healing as well as a push to confront their fears, to address certain issues as well is a good thing for me.

I am happy that I am able to interpret the role in such a way that people also get their healings from it; and it also opens conversations that can change the narratives in certain areas of life. Esther’s Revenge is set to go on stage at Brighton Fringe.

What should we expect from you? It’s the truth from Esther’s perspective. That’s what you should expect. It was inspired by a true life story, something that happened. There was an Esther John- son who killed her lover and she was incarcerated. So, it’s Esther telling her own side of the story.

Nobody really knows what happened. But we’re saying maybe this is what happened; and just giving a voice to this woman who killed her lover. So, this is her telling this story and let people be the judge. From your experience how would you describe PAWS Studios so far? PAWS Studios is a family.

When they tell me to jump, what I would ask is how high? Because over and over again they have proven to me and to the theatre industry as well that they have a role to play and they are playing that role effectively. PAWS Studios is not just a production company; it’s a movement.

They have gone from just producing plays to creating so many trainings, workshops and seminars, to curating festivals – from Lagos Fringe to the Abuja Fringe, and now to going international. Also being a part of the Pan African Creative Exchange, Brighton Fringe etc. They have inspired people, touching lives, and doing this with the art. PAWS Studio is a movement and I am glad that I’m a part of that movement.

What is your take about live theatre in Nigeria today? I am happy that it is alive. It is living. Do you share the opinion that there is resurgence? Yes, and it is very much alive. It’s now a source of livelihood. It’s something that has gone beyond passion, but something that pays the bills now for people. It’s something that families now reckon with.

This year will be about 28 years that I have been performing and I can tell you that the dynamics and the narratives have changed significantly for the good. How has it been working with Kenneth Uphopho? He is a brother.

In fact my mother calls him my small father. He is such a genius; he’s super brilliant, super intelligent. He makes you feel comfortable to be the character. He draws out the life of the character from inside of you.

He is not brash; he is not hash. He draws you in, and before you know it you are living the character. And he’s very gentle in his approach. Also he is very truthful. I think, for anyone to excel in the art generally you have to be truthful, because that’s the only way you can convince your audience.

If you believe it then your audience will believe it. Kenneth, at all times, is very truthful. When he writes, when he directs, he is very truthful. And you can genuinely relate to him and give your best.